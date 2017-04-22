‘Eating Healthy Local Food’ schools competition

The Ulster Farmers Union, in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and ASDA, has launched its 2017 schools competition.

The competition is open to all nursery, primary and special schools across Northern Ireland and is split into four sections:

l Foundation level (Nursery, P1 & P2): Decorate a healthy eating plate for a farmer using local food.

l Key Stage 1 (P3 & P4): Pupils should create and design a one-course healthy menu using local food.

l Key Stage 2 (P5-P7): Pupils should create and design a three-course healthy menu using local food.

l Special Schools: Pupils may enter any section of the competition.

This year pupils have been asked to put their creative skills to the test around the theme, ‘Eating Healthy Local Food’. ASDA have kindly agreed to sponsor the competition with a range of prizes up for grabs for the lucky winners.

The UFU is encouraging schools and teachers to participate, in what is a very worthwhile competition. Entry forms have been sent to all nursery, primary and special schools.

The closing date for entries is Friday 19 May 2017. For further information visit www.ufuni.org or contact Heather Stewart at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222 or heather@ufuhq.com.

Open Farm Weekend

Now in its sixth year Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has gone from strength to strength. The free event provides schools with the opportunity to educate children about the ‘Farm to Fork’ journey. This competition will give pupils a greater knowledge of the seasonality of our produce and how it is produced. It will also underline the importance of supporting local producers to benefit the rural community and wider economy in Northern Ireland. The UFU would certainly encourage schools to consider a trip to a farm.