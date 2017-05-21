Flooding tops the agenda in Fermanagh

The flood committee recently met in the Enniskillen UFU office with Albert Foster, Chairman, welcoming Mr Tommy O’Neill, area engineer DFT, and Sean O’Neill, regional engineer, and the UFU deputy president Mr Ivor Ferguson.

Ivor discussed Professor Alan Strong’s flood report and specifically the recommendation for farmer resilience ground and catchment wide modelling.

The DFT representatives spoke on the river agency responsibilities and maintenance programme. Members present at the meeting were able to query specific issues regarding Lough Erne and the Sillies, Colebroke and Boho rivers and the lough levels.

Our next meeting for the Group Committee is organised for Thursday 20th July, 2017 at 12 noon in the Group Office, to plan for the next Winter Programme.

Fermanagh UFU members were very appreciative of the hospitality that they received at the UFU/NFU Mutual facilities at the Balmoral Show. Members were impressed by the local produce with the new style breakfast, lunch and tea menu.

This year the Fermanagh Ulster Farmers’ Union members are going on their annual study tour to Romania where they will visit a number of different farming enterprises, including beef, sheep, horse breeding and dairy. The programme will also include a visit of the Bran fortress, regarded as Dracula’s fortress. We will also visit Bucharest for an historic city tour. We are now currently taking bookings, please ring the local office on 028 6632 6622 to book your place (first come, first served).

Open Farm Weekend 17th – 18th June, 2017 – Tickety-Moo Farm, Killadeas and Dolan’s Farm, Garrison feature. See leaflets in local group offices for other venues or go on line www.openfarmweekend.com To see our newest offers members should visit www.ufuni.org.