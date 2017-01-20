Greenhouse gas emissions reduced on dairy farms

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed a statistical report published by DAERA relating to greenhouse gas emissions on Northern Ireland dairy farms. The report covers the period between 1990 to 2014, and highlights the substantial progress made on dairy farms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

UFU deputy president Ivor Ferguson said: “This is good news for the dairy industry and dairy farmers should be recognised for their efforts in reducing carbon emissions by 30.7% since 1990. This has mainly been achieved through improving efficiencies while still remaining competitive.”

The Union has been actively involved in a voluntary industry-led greenhouse gas initiative, Mr Ferguson added: “This is a complex issue but one that farmers recognise is important. Plans to grow our industry have been developed to be both sustainable and positive in terms of their environmental impact. This report supports the Union’s view that climate issues can be addressed by working together, offering education, advice and guidance rather than heavy-handed legislation and penalties.”