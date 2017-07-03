Groups come together for meeting to discuss latest Brexit updates

The Lagan Group is joining forces with Newtownards and North Down groups to host a Brexit update meeting on Friday, 7th July at 2pm on Crosby Cleland’s farm in Saintfield.

UFU Chief Executive Wesley Aston and the UFU office bearers will be present to update members on the current negotiations and to give members a chance to have their say on a new domestic agriculture policy.

Judges Richard Kane and Tom Merron

Please note that this is a change to the original proposed date of 3rd July.

Other Brexit meetings will continue to take place throughout the other counties this week. For more information on times and venues please contact your local group office.

The Lagan Group judged its Winter Barley competition last week and congratulations to our winner James Baird who now goes forward to the national judging. A special mention should also go to Reggie and Beattie Lilburn and Tom Hayes who were a very close second and third respectively.

The group would like to thank all those members who entered a field and thanks also to Richard Kane and Tom Merron for coming along to complete the judging.

The group expects a large number of entries for the upcoming Winter Wheat, Spring Barley and Oats competitions which will be judged in mid-July. We would like to remind any members who wish to enter a field to contact the group office.

The Lagan Group Committee has recently met to organise this year’s Winter Programme with full details being finalised in the coming weeks.

The Lagan Group had a fantastic day and great weather at this year’s Lurgan Agricultural Show. Wesley Aston was in attendance to answer members queries, as was UFU Membership Development Officer, Nicola Annett.