Health and welfare day for Armagh groups

The NW Armagh and the NE Armagh UFU groups held a very successful Farm Families Health and Welfare day on John McCullagh’s farm last week.

A wide range of organisations were present to offer help and guidance to the many members who attended the event.

Alastair Farmer, Glenview Farm Services; Nicola Annett, UFU Membership Development Officer; Inspector Leslie Badger and Arthur Maginnis; NW Armagh Group Manager

The Group Managers together with UFU Membership Development Officer, Nicola Annett and NFUM Sales Development Consultant, Niall Montgomery organised the hospitality for the day with the provision of a barbecue and tea/coffee and biscuits.

At our November meeting we had Mr David McKinstry, MRCVS from the Parklands Veterinary Practice, Cookstown to give a very informative talk held in Collone Young Farmers’ Hall.

He examined the many practical husbandry techniques and methods that producers can use to prevent disease which in turn leads to the reduced use of antibiotics and an improved farm profit.

At the October meeting Mr David Wright, of the IFJ, discussed the challenges and opportunities which Brexit presented and this subject was again examined in depth at a county roadshow organised by the UFU, which gave members an opportunity to voice their opinions on which policy the Union should adopt in the Brexit negotiations.

Any member who hasn’t yet obtained the 2017 UFU diary and wallplanner these are available from the group office in Dobbin Street.

The group managers and staff would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous 2017.