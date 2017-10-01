It’s time to kick-off the winter programme

It has been a busy summer in the South West Down Group, and members are looking forward to a busy winter programme.

Over the summer the group had a great number of entries into the UFU Cereal Competition. The group winners were as follows: Spring Barley, Jim Crothers; Winter Wheat, Robert Mackey & Oats, Jim Crothers. Congratulations to all these winners and a special mention goes to Jim Crothers who was the overall Northern Ireland winner of the Oats competition.

Many thanks to the group members who travelled to Donard and Armagh Down groups to judge their cereal competitions this year.

The first meeting on the winter programme is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, in Rathfriland YFC Hall. It promises to be of great interest to a lot of the members, with David Simpson (NFU Mutual Financial Adviser) and Rural Support speaking on the topic of Finances in Farming.

The Christmas meeting this year will take the form of a group trip (joint with Donard Group) to the JCB factory in Staffordshire. This trip is now fully booked and all are looking forward to a great few days away with group members.

For anyone who couldn’t attend the JCB trip, the group will be running a trip to the Tayto factory on January 16. For more information, contact the office.

To round off the year we are planning a family fun day/ dance/ BBQ in June so watch this space for what promises to be a great event!

Many thanks to the group committee for taking the time to plan what promises to be a great winter programme.

Finally, don’t forget that you can still pay your union subscriptions by direct debit if you have not already opted to do so, and in return you will obtain a free body warmer.

The Union remains strong thanks to members’ continued support. All members and their families are welcome at the meetings, even if it’s your first. If you have any queries please contact Sarah or Diane at the group office.