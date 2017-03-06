John and Ryan take key roles at Larne

The Larne UFU 2016-17 Winter Group Programme is nearly over. The meetings continued to be well attended by younger members of the group which bodes well for its future.

In December the group held a very successful Succession Planning meeting conducted by Stewarts Solicitors, Moore Stephens Accountants and NFU Mutual. It was a very interesting and in depth seminar covering all issues that farmers must consider when deciding the future of their farms. It is an issue that must not be taken lightly and the meeting highlighted how inadequate succession planning can hold a farm business back.

In February the group held its annual general meeting chaired by UFU vice president Victor Chestnutt. After a two-year term Roger Lyttle was replaced by John Watt as the new chairman of the group. The group would like to thank Roger for his work over the past two years.

John Watt has been replaced as vice chairman by local beef farmer Ryan McDowell. This is an exciting chair and vice chair of the group for the next two years bringing fresh enthusiasm to the positions.

Victor Chestnutt concluded the meeting with a run down of the work that the UFU are currently involved in within all agri sectors in Northern Ireland.

The meeting ended up being a lively debate with members posing various questions to a very able vice president. Victor certainly did not shirk away from giving an honest answer which very much impressed those members attending on the night.

Next Tuesday night, March 7, the group is having a tour of the AES Ballylumford Power Station at 7.30pm. This is an insightful and exclusive opportunity to see around the building so please don’t miss out. Anyone interested in attending the meeting please contact the Larne office for catering and security purposes.