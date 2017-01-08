Last chance to register for arable conference

The ‘Adapting to Change’ Arable Conference will take place on Tuesday 10 January 2017 at Greenmount Campus CAFRE.

This all day conference jointly organised by CAFRE, the Ulster Arable Society and the Ulster Farmers’ Union will provide arable growers with an update on current agronomy and business management issues.

The event organisers have arranged for a variety of top speakers to address delegates on the day. They are as follows:

Opening address – DAERA Minister Michelle McIlveen

Key Note Speaker - Matt Dempsey, former Editor of the IFJ

‘Brexit – potential for change’ - Tom Hind –Chief Strategy Officer, AHDB

‘Effect of changes to agrochemical registration on product availability’ - Louise Brinkworth – Stewardship Leader, Europe Middle East and Africa, Dow AgroSciences

‘Changing approach to weed control IPM Brome control’ - Leigh McClean – Crops Development Advisor, CAFRE

‘Adapting to change on a NI arable farm’ - John Best – Arable Farmer

‘Changing farm structures to aid succession planning’ - Tom Curran, Farm Structures Specialist, Teagasc

‘Key changes to arable recommendation as a result of RB209 review’ - Dr Pete Berry Head of Crop Physiology ADAS UK Ltd

Farmer Debate – To include: Allan Chambers and Richard Kane, Facilitated by Andy Doyle, Tillage Editor, Irish Farmers’ Journal.

How to Book your Place?

Conference cost is £30 per person and booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events

If you have difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222. Note: Places cannot be reserved and payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

For conference speakers or facilities queries contact: CAFRE KT admin on 02894426790 or Email: kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk