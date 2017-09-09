Littles collect prize in group competition

The winners of the Fermanagh UFU group competition for those who pay their subscription by the end of March 2017 or pay by direct debit was won by David and Christine Little, Bellanaleck.

Their prize was a voucher for a ferry crossing to Scotland. We would like to thank Travel Solutions and P&O for providing this voucher.

David West and Paddy Keaney taking the keys of the new UFU Isuzu D-Max from Pat McCaffrey, Western Cars.

As we move into autumn, members are looking forward the annual study tour, which commences on 24 September 2017. This year members will visit Romania, where they will view dairy, beef, sheep and poultry enterprises.

The first meeting of the winter programme will take place at 8pm, Thursday 5 October 2017, in the Killyhevlin Hotel, and is entitled “What does the UFU do for you?”

Geoff Thompson and David Oliver will give members an update on current policy issues highlighting current animal health issues and a summary of the many UFU member discounts.

Members are reminded that policy officers and the presidential team are willing to talk to members about concerns they may have and that our Technical Officer Leslie Craig is in the office most Thursdays to discuss a whole range of issues, including: Single Farm Payment/Cross Compliance, Animal Health, Planning, Environmental issues, Employment, Drainage, Penalty appeals etc.

November will see the annual county dinner dance and in December we will be taking a day trip to CAFRE Greenmount to view the dairy and suckler cow facilities.

Have you spotted the UFU branded Isuzu D-Max kindly loaned to us by Western Cars round the county? Contact us for details on how you could avail of the special member discount on a new D-Max.

In an effort to cut down accidents and fatalities on YOUR farm the NFU Mutual recently launched SafetyHub for Small Farms, a dedicated online self-service portal for farming businesses targeted at typically less than three workers.

The system will provide an intuitive and user friendly self-assessment tool to manage health and safety risks on local farms. Local members are encouraged to sign up at www.nfumutualsafetyhub.co.uk.

Please contact the office on 028 6632 6622 if you have any questions or queries or search “NFU Mutual SafetyHub” on YouTube.