Look out for the Mighty Spud

The Mighty Spud will be championing the humble potato at this year’s Balmoral Show and is encouraging people to stop by and learn more about this tasty, easy to prepare vegetable.

The campaign, developed by Northern Ireland’s hard working potato growers, processors and packers shines the light on the healthiness, versatility and value of potatoes.

“As an extensive potato grower with an interest in the tourist business I am very aware of the need to promote our products. This is very true for potatoes which have so many excellent qualities, yet can be considered “common” and a bit boring by the younger generation. I am delighted to support the good work of the Mighty Spud promotion in bringing its many benefits to the younger generation. It is not a coincidence that the potato is the fourth most common food in the world with an average consumption of 30 kilos per year for every man, woman and child on the planet,” said Desmond Paterson, Bryansford.

Be sure to stop by the Mighty Spud stand at Balmoral Show 2017, located within the Healthy Horticulture area.

There will be plenty to see for all ages, including, Chef Molly Cunningham, who will be cooking up tasty spud dish samples. Recipe cards will also be available so you can whip up your own favourite potato dishes at home. For the kids, the Mighty Spud will be on hand ready to greet everyone and pose for a photo.