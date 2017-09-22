Members urged to attend Avian Influenza roadshows

Following the success of the Avian Influenza (AI) roadshows in 2015 and 2016, the Poultry Health and Welfare Group (PHWG) is running another series of roadshows this autumn which will have a particular focus on biosecurity after the series of AI outbreaks in 2016/17.

During the day delegates will hear from DAERA regarding how to manage an AI outbreak, DAERA food policy and get an overview of the AI situation and emerging threats.

Ian Stewart, of Parklands Veterinary Group, will provide practical steps to good biosecurity, advice on contingency planning and steps to avoid welfare issues when free range birds have to be housed.

The roadshow is free to attend and will run on Friday, 6th October from 10am to 3pm with lunch included. Both keepers of smallholdings as well as larger commercial producers are welcome to attend the roadshow in CAFRE Greenmount Campus along with small/large veterinary practices. Registration is essential via the NFU website www.nfuonline.com/sectors/poultry/poultry-news/avian-influenza-roadshows/