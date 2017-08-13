Mid Down group looks to autumn programme

The Mid Down Group office had representatives at Castlewellan show this year with a few special visitors.

There were four Brittany Spaniel pups there to help raise funds for the NI Air Ambulance appeal.

Visitors to the show were given the chance to name a puppy if they gave a donation and after a busy day the new names were Milo, Rover, Wellan and Bracken and over £100 in donations. A big thanks to all who took part.

The group cereal competition took place recently but due to the weather at the time the cereal men were too busy on a combine to meet for a photograph so instead the judges, Jim Crothers and David McCracken, are featured looking over one the fields for judging.

This time of the year is quite quiet in Agents Offices from a Union point of view. Most farmers are busy with crops and making the best of the good weather as and when we get it.

The group is now looking to the Autumn programme and is aiming to pull all committee members together on Tuesday , August 22 at 10am to plan the programme. All committee members are asked to keep the date free and bring your ideas . Bacon baps will be supplied!