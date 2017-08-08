Mid-Tyrone look forward to winter programme

The committee have met and are currently organising the winter programme which they hope will be relevant and interesting to all the members.

The group once again had a stand at the Omagh Show where members were welcomed with some refreshments.

Omagh office staff presenting Derek Edgar with the prize from Omagh show draw.

Members also had the opportunity to speak to UFU President Barclay Bell who was on the stand throughout the day. The group held a free draw at the show and congratulations go to Alice Edgar who won the pair of wellies.

The group would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Tyrone Farming Society on the success of their 177th Show.

The group were delighted to have the entire presidential team come to an update on Brexit. Members were able to ask questions and express opinions on the work headquarters are currently doing in relation to Brexit. Thanks to host farm David McElrea, North Tyrone member.

The group managers Stewart Grey and Ruth McKelvey would like to express their appreciation and congratulations to staff member Lorna Hewitt who has completed 25 years of service. Lorna started in the office in July 1992 in a temporary building where Dunnes Stores is now, moving to the Agricultural Mart a few years later.

During her time she has worked with eight group managers and twelve group chairmen with UFU. Lorna has been a great support to the group over these years.

If you would like to receive the group notices via text message please phone the office on 028 8224 3057 and give your mobile number.