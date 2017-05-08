North Down group members enjoy day trip

North Down UFU members enjoyed a day out on March 7 as part of our Winter Programme. In the morning members visited Tayto Castle, Tandragee.

We had a tour of the premises and heard about the history of the business. We then enjoyed our lunch at Greenmount Mill Coffee House & Bistro, Richhill before completing the day with a visit to NC Engineering in Hamiltonsbawn. Both Tayto and NC Engineering are exporting their products around the world. It was great to see around these businesses and to hear their success stories.

Hopefully the good weather continues for Balmoral Show next week. We would extend a warm welcome to our members to call at the UFU stand for some light refreshments and meet the UFU team. Out go sandwiches, and in comes a celebration of innovation and quality in the industry. The Union has appointed a new caterer and will be offering a menu tailored to the time of the day, throughout the event.

Our own local show, Lisburn & Saintfield District Show is due to take place on Saturday 17th June 2017 at Balmoral Park, Maze, Lisburn. All members are welcome to call into the UFU stand for a cup of tea and a catch up.

Members are asked to forward any suggestions to the office for the forthcoming Winter Programme which will be finalised in early August. Committee members are always keen to hear new ideas and we would welcome lots of variety to our programme.

Finally we wish all our members a productive and safe summer and look forward to seeing you all at our group meetings commencing October.