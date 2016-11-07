North Down starts winter programme

The North Down 2016/17 Winter Programme is underway.

On Tuesday evening, Dr Sam Strain discussed BVD and Johnes with the group. The speaker had a wealth of knowledge and the topics certainly engaged members with some very interesting discussion.

Everyone took away some practical information from the evening which they can in turn use on their farm.

For the December meeting the speaker for the evening is Michael Miskelly. Michael will speak about his time in Saudi Arabia where he worked as a farm manager. It will no doubt prove interesting hearing about agriculture in a different part of the world. This promises to be a good evening and as many members and their family are encouraged to attend.

January meeting will see David Wright from the IFJ visit the group to discuss the latest news in agriculture.

The day trip this year will be held on Tuesday, March 7 and will consist of a tour of Tayto Castle, Tandragee, followed by lunch then a visit to NC Engineering, Hamiltonsbawn. Keep the date in the diary.

The group officers look forward to seeing as many members as possible at the meetings during the Winter Programme.