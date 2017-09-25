North Tyrone members ready for series of events

North Tyrone UFU group are ready to kick off another action-packed winter programme, after what has been a turbulent summer for members, with a trip to Lynas Foods, Coleraine on Wednesday, October 18.

The group will leave the office at 9am and any interested parties should contact the group office as numbers will be limited.

Outgoing chairman David Thompson welcomes incoming chairman David McElrea and included is vice president victor Chestnutt

Recently, with the aid of the presidential team, the North Tyrone group has held some information clinics around the horrendous damage caused in the area from recent flooding. Members were visited and were able to attend information clinics hosts by DEFRA and the unions technical clinic. The most recent update is over 235 force majeure applications have been received, but the final number is not yet confirmed.

DAERA is currently analysing the force majeure applications received by the closing date.

Members will continue to be kept up to date with relevant information, via text or press, so ensure the group has your contact details.

This year’s joint meeting with Mid Tyrone group will take place in the Mellon Country Inn on Monday, November 6, at 8pm. This will take the format of a local chef and butcher field to fork demonstration. A fun and enjoyable night for all the family.

All new and existing members will be made most welcome to any of the meetings, so if you are a regular attender or haven’t been to a meeting before a warm welcome will be provided.

For further information please do not hesitate to contact Wendy or Lesley in the local office on 02871882542 or email Strabane_agency@nfumututal.co.uk.

Members recently enjoyed hospitality at Omagh show and the winner of the wellies was Graham and Susan Cooke, Gortin.

Members are reminded of the county Tyrone Dinner Dance held in the Silver Birches Hotel Omagh on Friday 24th November 2017 at 8pm music by Paul Cummings.