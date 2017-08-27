Profile of UFU dairy committee

This week the UFU has decided to profile the UFU’s dairy committee chairman and vice chairman so that our grass root members and industry stakeholders are aware of who best to speak to on issues affecting their particular commodity.

The UFU’s policy committee chairs and vice chairs have an important role to play within the organisation and the wider industry.

Harper Doupe

They attend policy meetings with industry representatives to address key issues and they also help formulate policy decisions and communicate these to the UFU’s membership.

The chair and vice chair of the UFU’S Dairy Policy Committee is as follows:

Chairman – William Irvine from Mountnorris is a member of the UFU Armagh Down Group. William dairy farms with his wife Ruth and son David. William has always been a strong supporter of the UFU and has been Chair of the UFU’s Dairy Committee for just over a year now.

William is also the current Co. Armagh County Chairman. Outside of the UFU, William also sits on the Dairy Council NI Board; he is a member of Lakeland NI Regional Committee and is a member of the Markethill Dairy Discussion Group.

Vice Chairman – Harper Doupe from Caledon, County Tyrone is a member of the UFU’s South Tyrone Group. Harper farms with his wife and 18 year old daughter. They farm dairy and roseveal beef.

Harper has always been a member of the UFU and is very active at both group and committee level. He is past chairman of the UFU’s Animal Health and Welfare Committee and has also been Chairman of the UFU South Tyrone group.

Harper was also a member of the agri-search dairy committee.