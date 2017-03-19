Rodney re-elected as chairman of North Fermanagh Group

The North Fermanagh Group recently completed a busy winter programme, with the group AGM held at Tickety Moo, Killadeas.

The elections were conducted by David Oliver, from UFU headquarters, and saw Rodney Noble re-elected Group Chairman.

Several new commodity representatives were appointed including Andrew Little to the dairy committee, Henry McClure to the pork and bacon committee, Trevor Stronge to the hill farming committee, George Aiken to the poultry committee, Rodney Noble to the rural enterprise committee and Bertie Kerr to the legislation committee.

George Hamilton continues on the beef and lamb committee and Rodney Noble on the rural development committee.

The group wishes Rodney and the new office bearers every success in their new roles and would like to express their thanks to out-going representatives for their contributions over the past years.

After the elections David Oliver gave members an update and held a discussion on some of the current issues which are affecting local members and how the UFU is working in these areas.

Later members had the opportunity to view Marcus’ cows being by milked by his three Delaval robotic milking machines. The group would like to thank Marcus and Gareth Grey for kindly hosting the meeting and providing ice cream for the members.

At County Committee level, Steven Johnston was recently elected as County Chairman and Bertie Swann as County Vice Chairman.

The winter meetings have now come to a close. The county committee will meet in the summer to discuss next winters programme. If you have any ideas for this please contact the office.

The UFU is changing the way in which they contact members and would like to send members useful information by email. Please send your email address to enniskillen_agency@nfumutual.co.uk.