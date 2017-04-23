SAF deadline looming

Ulster Farmers’ Union President Barclay Bell is urging farmers to complete their SAF application early and to make full use of the wide support measures available in helping those submit their application online, before the 15th May deadline.

The Union is advising farmers, who haven’t already done so, to urgently set up a Government Gateway Account which they will need, along with a DAERA access key and a valid e-mail address to complete the SAF online.

Help available

There are a range of options available to you:

Online help: help buttons and alerts, web chat and co-browsing are available within your application so you can access information and interact with advisors as you complete your application online.

Online resources: Informative scheme booklets and ‘How to’ videos are available on the DAERA website.

SAF Advisory Service: a dedicated telephone (0300 200 7848) and email service areabasedschemes@daera-ni.gov.uk is available if you wish to speak to an advisor about your application and map.

Digital Assistance Appointments: SAF Advisors can arrange a one to one appointment at a local DAERA Direct office where one of the team can assist you to complete your application online.

Nominate: You can give someone else permission to complete your application online for you, for example, a relative, friend or an agent by completing the nomination form that you can download from the DAERA website or seek from your local DAERA office.

CSL Form Filling Service

The Union’s commercial arm, Countryside Services Limited has created a Single application online Form Filling Service for farmers. The form fillers will be based at CSL, Dungannon and at the local UFU Group Offices.

How it works

You will need to contact Paul Keenan on Telephone 028 87789770 Extension 2003 or Email services@countryside.com

Paul will take your contact details and an agent authorisation form will be posted out along with a short questionnaire (to gauge complexity of application) and a checklist of items to bring to the appointment with the form filler.

Once completed the form will be returned to CSL for countersigning and emailed to CAFRE.

At this stage Paul will contact the farmer with a date and time for an appointment and remind them to bring the items on their checklist.

Pricing

Simple application, no changes from previous year (20 minute appointment) Price: £40 for current UFU member or CSL customers and £50 for non-UFU members or CSL customers.

More complex applications (Up to 1.5 hour appointment)

Price: £70 for current UFU members or CSL customers and £80 for non-UFU members or CSL customers.

Complex applications (Over 1.5 hour appointment will be charged per hour) Price: £70 Per Hour for current UFU members or CSL customers and £80 Per Hour for non-UFU members or CSL customers.