SAF online workshops

Ulster Farmers’ Union President Barclay Bell is encouraging farmers to start the process of completing their SAF application early and make full use of the wide support measures DAERA intend to provide.

The Union is advising farmers, who haven’t already done so, to set up a Government Gateway Account which they will need, along with a DAERA access key and a valid e-mail address to complete the SAF online. The UFU is also encouraging farmers to pre-book a place to attend one of DAERA’s weekly workshops on how to submit an online Single Application.

The workshops are aimed at those farmers who will be submitting an online application for the first time this year and have had no previous experience of DAERA’s online system. The workshops will be held weekly in CAFRE’s campuses beginning on 7 March and continuing through to the 15 May 2017.

There is no charge to attend a workshop, however pre-booking is required by contacting 028 7131 9955. Days and times are as follows:

l CAFRE Loughry Campus each Tuesday (from 7 March) 6.00pm – 8.00pm

l CAFRE Enniskillen Campus each Tuesday (from 7 March) 6.00pm - 8.00pm

l CAFRE Greenmount college each Thursday (9 March) 6.00pm – 8.00pm

A guide to the Basic Payment Scheme can be downloaded from http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/2017-guide-basic-payment-scheme or by contacting the SAF advisory service on 0300 200 7848.