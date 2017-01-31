Slurry exports deadline approaches

The UFU would like to remind farmers that under the Nitrates Action Programme (2015-2017) a record of all organic manure exports off (including slurry, farmyard manure and poultry litter/manure) the farm must have been recorded and submitted to NIEA by 31 January for the previous calendar year.

If farmers exporting organic manures do not submit records, the information cannot be taken into account for calculating the nitrogen loading on the farm to check compliance with the 170kgN/ha/year limit (250kgN/ha/year for derogated farms) and penalties could be applied.

Records for the 2016 calendar year must be submitted to NIEA by the 31st January 2017, failure to submit by this date is likely to increase the risk of inspection during 2017 and penalties could be applied.

Exports of livestock manure (including poultry litter and slurry) between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland are regulated by Animal By-Product (ABP) legislation. If exporting organic manure to the ROI farmers also need to complete the appropriate application forms for authorisation to export.

Template export forms for exports within Northern Ireland can be obtained from the DAERA website https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/nitrates-action-programme-nap-organic-manure-export-form

Completed forms to be sent to: Water Management Unit, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, 17 Antrim Road, Tonagh, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT28 3AL. The UFU is also advising you make a copy of the completed form to have for your own records.