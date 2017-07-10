South Antrim Group hosts Brexit update

The South Antrim Group met jointly with Ballyclare and Larne groups last week on a local farm to discuss Brexit.

The presidential team, along with Wesley Aston, gave a very comprehensive review of the UFU’s discussion document on Brexit. A debate followed with members giving their views and asking pertinent questions. Our thanks go to Mr James Watt for hosting the event.

We recently held our local Winter Barley competition and our congratulations go to the winner Mr David McGregor of Carmavy. Judging of our local Spring Barley, Winter wheat and oats competition will take place on the week beginning 17th July. If you wish to enter please contact the office with details.

We would like to pay special tribute to our esteemed late member Mr Gerald Erwin. Gerald played a very active role in the South Antrim Group and was passionate about his commodity, seeds and cereals of which he was chairman of the committee. He will be greatly missed by the group managers, his many friends in the South Antrim group and beyond. Our thoughts go to his wife Patricia and his family at this very sad time.

The group will be in attendance at Antrim show on Saturday, July 22, at Shane’s Castle Estate, along with the Ballyclare and Larne groups. We would like to extend a warm welcome to all our members to call into the marquee for refreshments.

The committee will soon be meeting to plan our Winter programme.

If anyone has any queries about UFU Membership, or would like to become a member of Ulster Farmers’ Union, please do not hesitate to contact Gyles, Zara, or David in Crumlin on 028 9442 2185.