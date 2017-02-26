Succession planning and tax issues on agenda in NE Derry

The NE Derry group ended its year with a very informative meeting on the topic of Succession Planning and Tax Efficiencies.

The speakers were William Henry, an accountant with Moore Stephens and Alan McCann (NFU Mutual financial consultant). If anyone would like to discuss the topics further, with Alan, please don’t hesitate to contact the office to make an appointment.

The group would like to welcome Hannah McCollum as its new technical officer for the area. Hannah is on hand to offer support to the members with any problems they have on the ground.

The silage competition took place in November and was won by James Bamford in the dairy category and James McKay in the beef category.

The group would like to thank the sponsors, Thompsons Feeds for their support of this competition.