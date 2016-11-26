Top cereal growers of 2016

The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with the sponsors of the UFU Cereals Competition hosted their annual awards ceremony in the Rosspark Hotel, Kells this week which paid recognition to the first class growers here in Northern Ireland.
Winners of the Winter Wheat, Winter Barley, Spring Barley and Oats categories joined UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Joseph Morton Ltd, Origin NI and Syngenta to celebrate the competition’s success.
“The UFU Cereals Competition has become a definite highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first class growers we have right here in Northern Ireland,” said Victor Chestnutt.
He added that the UFU are very proud to host these competitions for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.
“We would also like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Joseph Morton Ltd, Origin NI and Syngenta who not only support and promote the UFU’s cereals competition but also give up their time to travel around the Province to assist in the judging of the competition,” he said.
The UFU would also like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU Seeds and Cereals committee put into organising the competition, and also thank the UFU Group Managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions.”
The 2016 Winners and runners up in the UFU Cereal Competitions were:
Spring Barley
Sponsors- Clarendon Agri-care & Bayer Crop Science
WINNER- Raymond, William and David Wilson
2nd Place- Jim Fulton
3rd Place- Johnathon and Neil Coleman
Winter Barley
Sponsor- Syngenta Crop Protection
WINNER- Allan Chamber and Neill Patterson
2nd Place- Alec and Graeme Warden
3rd Place-George and James McClelland
Winter Wheat
Sponsor - Origin NI & BASF
WINNER- David McKeeman
2nd Place- Mark and Paul Russell
3rd Place-Philip Loughrin
Oats
Sponsor- Joseph Morton Ltd & Bayer Crop Science
WINNER- Roy McKibbin
2nd Place - Thomas Gilpin
3rd Place - William Russell