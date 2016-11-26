Top cereal growers of 2016

The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with the sponsors of the UFU Cereals Competition hosted their annual awards ceremony in the Rosspark Hotel, Kells this week which paid recognition to the first class growers here in Northern Ireland.

Winners of the Winter Wheat, Winter Barley, Spring Barley and Oats categories joined UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Joseph Morton Ltd, Origin NI and Syngenta to celebrate the competition’s success.

Spring Barley: L to R is Wendy Fearon (Sponsor Clarendon Agri-care) Jim Fulton (2nd Place) Raymond Wilson (1st Place) Jonathan and Neill Coleman (3rd Place) and John McKee (UFU)

“The UFU Cereals Competition has become a definite highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first class growers we have right here in Northern Ireland,” said Victor Chestnutt.

He added that the UFU are very proud to host these competitions for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.

“We would also like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Joseph Morton Ltd, Origin NI and Syngenta who not only support and promote the UFU’s cereals competition but also give up their time to travel around the Province to assist in the judging of the competition,” he said.

The UFU would also like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU Seeds and Cereals committee put into organising the competition, and also thank the UFU Group Managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions.”

Winter Barley: L to R is Victor Chestnutt (UFU Deputy President) Alec and Graeme Warden (2nd Place) Allan Chambers and Neill Patterson (1st Place) James McClelland (3rd Place) and Frank McGauran (Syngenta Sponsor)

The 2016 Winners and runners up in the UFU Cereal Competitions were:

Spring Barley

Sponsors- Clarendon Agri-care & Bayer Crop Science

WINNER- Raymond, William and David Wilson

Oats: L to R is Victor Chestnutt (UFU Deputy President) Thomas Gilpin (2nd Place) John McGreevy on behalf of Rory McKibbin (1st Place) William Russell (3rd Place) David Shilliday (Sponsor Joseph Morton Ltd) and James Wallace (Sponsor Bayer Crop Science))

2nd Place- Jim Fulton

3rd Place- Johnathon and Neil Coleman

Winter Barley

Sponsor- Syngenta Crop Protection

WINNER- Allan Chamber and Neill Patterson

2nd Place- Alec and Graeme Warden

3rd Place-George and James McClelland

Winter Wheat

Sponsor - Origin NI & BASF

WINNER- David McKeeman

2nd Place- Mark and Paul Russell

3rd Place-Philip Loughrin

Oats

Sponsor- Joseph Morton Ltd & Bayer Crop Science

WINNER- Roy McKibbin

2nd Place - Thomas Gilpin

3rd Place - William Russell