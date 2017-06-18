UFU attends Cereals 2017

Representatives of the UFU’s Seeds and Cereals committee have attended Cereals 2017 a hub for arable innovation.

Over the two day period the Seeds and Cereals Policy Officer and committee members met with a range of industry representatives to discuss all things arable.

Pictured is Richard Butler, VI chairman, Patricia Erwin, UFU, Wendy Gray, CPA and Rebecca lamb VI at Cereals 2017.

UFU meet AHDB

The UFU met with AHDB representative at the launch of the AHDB Nutrient Management Guide. The new publication was made available at the event. The review was overseen by the AHDB-led UK Partnership for Crop Nutrient Management and delivered by an ADAS-led consortium of experts from across the UK research community. Farmers, growers, agronomists, breeders, researchers, fertiliser companies and other industry experts were among those consulted on how existing RB209 recommendations could be improved to incorporate the latest scientific advances. The new format of RB209 offers best practice guidance in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on application of mineral fertilisers, manures and slurries to crops and grassland.

Key changes highlighted for arable crops included:

Updated nitrogen rate tables (winter wheat, winter barley, spring barley, winter oats and triticale)

Pictured is Patricia Erwin, UFU, Judith Stafford, AHDB and Robert Moore, UFU discussing the upcoming coming monitor farm project.

Adjusted nitrogen rates for expected yields (winter wheat, winter barley and spring barley)

Changes to nitrogen timings for winter barley and winter oilseed rape

Guidance on measuring soil mineral nitrogen

Changes to P and K Index build-up options

For all the latest information on RB209 visit http://www.ahdb.org.uk/projects/RB209.aspx

AHDB Monitor Farms

UFU discussed with the AHDB how plans were progressing to bring together groups of like-minded farmers who wish to improve their businesses by sharing performance information and best practice in Northern Ireland. AHDB organises and facilitates Monitor Farm meetings for farmers, who own and operate the scheme – by farmers, for farmers. Monitor Farms are part of the AHDB Farm Excellence Programme. The UFU welcomes and looks forward to Northern Ireland joining this programme over the coming months.

UFU support Voluntary Initiative

UFU Senior Policy Officer Patricia Erwin for Arable and Horticulture Policy met farmers and assisted on the Voluntary Initiative Stand focusing on the VI’s two newest campaigns at Cereals this year. OSR Herbicides? Think Water and BeeConnected. In order to help promote these schemes the VI stand was part of the knowledge trail. Visiting farmers collected both BASIS and/or NRoSO points.

NFU / UFU

NFU/UFU met at Cereals to discuss ongoing Plant Protection Product portfolio issues with growers and agrochemical companies. During the two days the UFU had representatives who took time to attend the arable conference and technical seminars on offer. Many of these offered lively discussion on Brexit, what does the future hold? Crop nutrition – balancing input costs and yield and the use of Plant Protection Products.