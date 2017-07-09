UFU attends EMBRACE Farm Remembrance Service

UFU president Barclay Bell and deputy president Ivor Ferguson have recently attended the annual Ecumenical Remembrance Service, held in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

This service was held to remember all the loved ones who have died or have suffered injury from accidents on the farms of Ireland.

Brian Rohan (Founder of EMBRACE) James Spears (YFCU President), John Hayes (EMBRACE Farm Ambassador) Barclay Bell (UFU President) and Michael Creed (TD) Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine at the Embrace Farm Accident Remembrance Service in Co Laois

The service was led by Church of Ireland Bishop Michael Burrows and was very well attended. The local clergy were in attendance from the Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland. The service was also attended by Minister Michael Creed, Minster Oliver Flanagan and numerous agri VIP’s including the Presidents of the ICA, (Mary O’Toole), ICMSA, (John Comer), Macra na Feirme, (James Healy), James Speers from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) and Keith Morrison (HSENI).