UFU calls for centenary memorabilia

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is putting out a call for memorabilia from the last 100 years in the run up to their centenary year in 2018.

The UFU are looking for a range of pictures or items from the past 100 years that show either the workings of the UFU office and staff or farming through the years.

The items will be used to celebrate the union’s centenary year and how farming has developed in this time with the assistance of the UFU.

Anyone with items which may be of interest can bring them in to either their local UFU office or to Headquarters before the end of September. By bringing in materials in you are permitting them to be used UFU promotional materials.

Anyone seeking further information on this project can contact Heather at heather@ufuhq.com