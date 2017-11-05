UFU centenary charity calendar

The UFU recently launched its centenary charity calendar and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response.

All the photos in the calendar were taken by members and were submitted as part of the UFU’s photo competition earlier this year. We were very impressed by the standard of entries and clearly we have members with many talents. We would like to congratulate those who finished in the top 12 and thank you to everyone who entered.

You can pick up a calendar in your local group office or order one online at www.ufuni.org. They cost £10 and at least £5 will go towards helping the UFU reach our goal of raising £100,000 in our centenary year for the life-saving charity Air Ambulance NI.