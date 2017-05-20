UFU launches 2017 Cereal Competition

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is delighted to launch the 2017 Cereal Competition. The UFU cereals competition which is held each year is a great opportunity for leading cereal growers across Northern Ireland to showcase their talent and celebrate the excellence that’s within the cereals industry.

Commenting on the launch, UFU president Barclay Bell said: “We are really delighted to be running the Cereals Competition this year again for our members. There is no denying that we have a well-established cereals industry here in Northern Ireland, which produces high quality cereals that are equal to the best across the British Isles. There is a wealth of expertise within the industry that we feel deserves to be recognised which is why year on year we receive such a high number of entries.”

The UFU are delighted to be working with competition sponsors Bayer Crop Science; Clarendon Agri-Care; Joseph Morton Ltd; ORIGIN NI and BASF; and Syngenta who have supported this competition for many years. “We are also delighted to be working with our competition sponsors. Their commitment to the cereals industry is evident in their valued support of this competition and we are thrilled to have them on board again this year,” said Mr Bell.

The categories for the 2017 Cereals Competition include: Winter Barley (sponsored by Origin NI and BASF) Oats (sponsored by Clarendon Agri-care and Bayer); Winter Wheat (sponsored by Morton’s and Bayer); and Spring Barley (sponsored by Syngenta).

The competition is open to UFU members across Northern Ireland and those interested in entering this year’s competition should contact their local UFU Group Manager for further details.