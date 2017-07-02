UFU launches new membership deal with Volvo

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has just teamed up with Volvo to offer members an exclusive range of deals on new Volvo vehicles.

Launching the new offer, UFU membership director, Derek Lough said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Volvo, an organisation that has complementary values and strong affinity with farming and agricultural communities. This is a great offer to add to our carefully selected premium automotive partners, and I would encourage all members currently in the market for a new vehicle to consider these exclusive discounts available to them.”

Though this affinity deal, UFU members are guaranteed to avail of the best value deals for new Volvos across the entire vehicle range. The Volvo brand has seen unprecedented growth in the UK and worldwide in recent years reaching record sales figures in 2016 driven by investment in new and very desirable premium SUV’s, saloons, and compact hatchbacks. The current range has specific appeal to the farming community due to the cross-county variant available on most models which has an all-road and all-weather capability via large wheels, and increased ground clearance. In addition, the SUV family includes the XC90 which is the largest in the portfolio, and the ever popular XC60 which suits a multitude of requirements.

There are two Volvo dealerships in Northern Ireland, SMW Belfast located on Boucher Crescent, and Greers of Antrim and Coleraine located at the Springfarm Industrial Estate in Antrim, where tailored offers to meet your needs are available.

Ulster Farmers’ Union members wishing to benefit from this exclusive offer should request a special voucher from UFU Headquarters which will confirm their current valid Union membership. Contact UFU Membership Services Department on Telephone 02890 370222. Along with the voucher, members will receive full details of the website where the full range of offers are available, as well as the Terms and Conditions that apply to this offer.