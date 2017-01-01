UFU student membership

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is offering free membership to students aged 16 - 25 who are studying an agri-related subject in either further or higher education.

Valid until graduation, the UFU free student membership allows students access to some of the privileges of full UFU membership such as affinity deals with P&O Ferries, Travel Solutions and Membership Plus along with the weekly UFU policy bulletin and opportunity to attend group meetings.

UFU president, Barclay Bell said: “We are really excited to extend this offer to agri-students in Northern Ireland. Young farmers are the future of this great industry and we want to encourage and support them every step of the way. For almost 100 years, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has been the largest democratic voluntary organisation representing farmers and growers in Northern Ireland. We listen closely to our members, and act as a voice for them both at home and abroad. Student membership is an excellent way for young farmers to get involved in the Union.

“When you become a student member you are tapping into a wealth of agriculture information and experience which will be invaluable for your course and for your future business. Not to mention the money you could save by taking advantage of the UFU affinity deals,” Mr Bell added.

“Group meetings really are the crux of UFU membership. They cover a range of topics with lots of discussions around the latest policy and practical farming issues. It really is an excellent opportunity for young farmers to feed in to these important discussions and to ultimately help to shape the future of the agri-food industry in Northern Ireland,” he said.

For further information on student membership contact the UFU membership department on 028 9037 0222.