UFU supports Avian Influenza Roadshows

The Poultry Health and Welfare Group has organised a third series of Avian Influenza roadshows for British poultry producers.

Speakers will include local DAERA veterinary experts, DAERA licensing team representatives and industry experts on insurance and biosecurity.

Following a series of AI outbreaks during winter 2016/17, the PHWG identified a need to share lessons learned by the industry and government with producers.

Martyn Blair, chair of the UFU poultry committee, encourages those who keep poultry, even on a smaller scale, to attend the event on October 6 in CAFRE Greenmount Campus to ensure the sector as a whole is up-to-date on current disease threats and the requirement for stringent biosecurity protocols during AI outbreaks.

The roadshow is free to attend and will run from 10am to 3pm with lunch included. Registration is essential via the NFU website www.nfuonline.com/sectors/poultry/poultry-news/avian-influenza-roadshows/