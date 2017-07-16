UFU to host Brexit meetings on farm

The UFU leadership team have scheduled a number of farm visits for its members to discuss in detail the UFU’s Brexit policy paper it published recently, outlining options for a new domestic agriculture policy post brexit.

Commencing Monday 26th June, the UFU team will visit a number of farms and would like to invite its members to join the discussions.

Monday 26th June:

q UFU NE Armagh and Armagh Down Group: Monday 26th June 10.30am to 12noon. Location: William and Ruth Irvine’s farm, 33 Keadymore Road, Mountnorris, Co. Armagh, BT60 2UH

q UFU East Tyrone and South Derry Groups: Monday 26th June 2pm to 3.30pm. Location: Billy Armstrong’s Farm, Prospect House, Coagh Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5JH

Wednesday 28th June:

q UFU Fermanagh Groups: Wednesday 28th June 2pm to 3.30pm. Location: William Graham’s farm, Drumgoon, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4QX

Thursday 29th June:

q UFU Mid Antrim and West Antrim Groups: Thursday 29th June 10.30am to 12noon. Location: Harry Miller’s Farm, 141 Liminary Road, Ballymena BT42 3HZ

q UFU NE Derry and North Antrim Groups: Thursday 29th June 2pm to 3.30pm. Location: Andrew Chestnutt’s Farm, 85 Newbridge Road, Ballymoney BT53 6QS

Monday 3rd July:

q UFU Mid Down, Donard and SW Down Group: Monday 3rd July 10.30am to 2pm. Host Farm to be confirmed!

q UFU Ards, Lagan and North Down Groups: Monday 3rd July 2pm to 3.30pm. Location: Crosby Cleland’s Farm, 21 Greens Road, Saintfield, Ballynahinch Co. Down, BT24 7EE.

Tuesday 4th July:

q UFU Ballyclare, South Antrim and Larne Groups: Tuesday 4th July from 2pm to 3.30pm. Location: Mr James Watt’s Farm, 27 Rickamore Brae, Templepatrick Ballyclare BT39 0JG

Wednesday 5th July:

q UFU North Tyrone Groups: Wednesday 5th July – Time and Location to be confirmed.

If you would like to join in the debate please contact your local UFU group office to inform them of your interest.

The UFU has already embarked on a widespread series of meetings with the wider industry, environmental stakeholders, and NI Government and we now wish to stimulate debate amongst our members.

The UFU’s aim is to have a common NI position on a Domestic Agricultural Policy broadly developed by this autumn so that it can feed into the wider UK debate going forward.