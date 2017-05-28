Ulster Beekeepers Host launch “BeeConnected” scheme

The Ulster Beekeepers Association in partnership with the Voluntary Initiative (VI), Ulster Farmers’ Union and Crop Protection Association have used the RUAS 2017 Balmoral Show to officially launch BeeConnected.

Commenting on the scheme UFU president Barclay Bell said: “BeeConnected is an initiative that provides a more efficient and effective way for farmers to inform beekeepers of their intention to apply an insecticide to their crops.” Bee connected is a valuable tool for both beekeepers with farmers and straight forward to use. Mr Bell added: “Farmers are committed to the responsible use of pesticides and protecting pollinator health, and I would encourage our members to register.”

Susie Hill, UBKA Chairperson, said: “If we all work together we can raise awareness and avoid potential dangers. This joint initiative demonstrates the power of co-operation for us all. I urge farmers and beekeeper to use the BeeConnected Site.”

Wendy Gray, from the Crop Protection Association who visited Northern Ireland to launch this project said: “We’ve been impressed by the interest the launch of BeeConnected has generated in Northern Ireland. It’s really important that farmers and beekeepers sign up to the system, the more that use it, the more useful it will be. Farmers are committed to best practice use of pesticides and protecting pollinator health. This voluntary scheme is a simple tool that supports them in that aim.”

Also commenting on the BeeConnected initiative, Tim McClelland the UFU’s VI Strategy Board representative, added: “This is a positive initiative that will take away some of the mystery or distrust that surrounds farmers applying plant protection products.”

The UFU would encourage all farmers who spray insecticide to register now and support the scheme.

For more information or to register for the scheme visit: www.beeconnected.org.uk.