Update from the Horticulture and Arable committees

The UFU Arable and Horticulture committees welcomes the independent scientific opinion on glyphosate by ECHA as an important development and have emphasised the necessity for all future decisions regarding relicensing for all Plant Protection Products to be based on science and not that of a political agenda.

The precautionary principle being adopted by the EU moving from a ‘risk’ to ‘hazard’ based approach has the potential to impact heavily on an already diminished tool kit of options for control going forward.

UFU to Host first NI

Voluntary Initiative Strategy Board Meeting in May

The UFU is pleased to be hosting this visit and in partnership with the NI Water Partnership will visit and discuss projects currently being delivered.

Rush Solution

UFU is supporting Northern Ireland Water in the delivery of a new and innovative ‘Rush solution without pollution’ project.

This free trial is being offered to farmers and land owners in the Seagahan Catchment Area in Co Armagh. The Water Catchment Partnership has clearly illustrated that by working together this approach gives all a much better understanding and eagerness to learn and adopt best practice protocols.

Whilst unfortunately the reality is levels of MCPA have been detected in the reservoir near Markethill. As a result of these detections extra treatment is required by NI Water to ensure that the final drinking water quality is of the highest quality standard meeting all safety requirements.

This project by NI Water is offering farmers and the local community an opportunity to get involved in the project in 2017 and 2018 and avail of a free trial signing up to using a contractor who will control rush using a weed wiper.

NI Water is hosting an open meeting on Thursday, April 6, in Ballymacnab Community Hall at 7.30pm to explore the merits of the project.

Local farmer UFU Deputy President Ivor Ferguson said: “It’s important that the local farmers support NI Water and should come along to the meeting, sign-up to the project and avail of the free weed wiping service.”