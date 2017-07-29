UV index can help you work safely in the sun

The Public Health Agency (PHA) and Cancer Focus Northern Ireland have joined forces with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) to encourage farmers and their families to learn more about the UV index and keep sun protection essentials to hand when working outdoors.

Barclay Bell, UFU President, said: “Farmers often spend a lot of time working outdoors and the consequences of overexposure to the sun can be serious. Some UV rays can penetrate glass so you are still exposed during those long hours in the tractor. Everyone who works outside needs to think about sun protection to reduce the risk of skin damage and skin cancer.

“When the UV index is three or greater, we need to take steps to protect our skin from over-exposure to UV rays from the sun. From April to September in Northern Ireland, the UV index reaches this level on most days, even on breezy or cloudy days, especially around the middle of the day from 11am to 3pm when the sun’s rays are strongest.”

To find out more about the UV index and how it helps you know when to protect your skin visit www.careinthesun.org/skin-cancer/solar-uv-index/