Winners of photography competition announced

The Ulster Farmers’ Union earlier this year launched a photographic competition open to all its members to celebrate the UFU centenary in 2018.

With an outstanding number of entries the photos were shortlisted down to a total of 20 photos that were displayed on the UFU stand at Balmoral Show. Members were asked to vote for their top six favourites to decide which photos would make it in to the UFU centenary calendar. Even with almost 9,000 votes cast over the four days it was a close call between the entries due to the very high standard.

Second place went to Graham McFarland who is congratulated by Ruth McKelvey of UFU Mid Tyrone Group

Wilma Annett’s photo ‘Chicken Run’ came out in the top spot and claims the 1st place prize of £75, a close 2nd was Graham McFarland’s photo ‘Black & White’ of two new lambs and finally Sam McCaughan takes third place with his dramatic ‘Cows in the Mist’ photo.

UFU president Barclay Bell congratulated those that made the top twelve “to even reach the stage of getting placed in the top 20 is no mean feat considering the standard of entries we received. It is great to see the involvement of members in the competition and the calendar truly reflects their preferences”.

The top twelve photos will feature in the centenary calendar for 2018 and cover many aspects of farming in Northern Ireland. The calendar is being sold to help the UFU reach their ambitious target of £100,000 in aid of Air Ambulance NI. Calendars will be available to purchase in group offices or online from late autumn.