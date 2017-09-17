Winter plans in place for West Antrim group

Time is flying and the days are getting shorter - it’s time for a good night out.

Well, County Antrim UFU has organised that very thing.

Get your tickets now for the County Antrim UFU steak night

The County Antrim UFU Steak Night will be held on Friday, October 27, at 8pm in the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena.

Good food, great company and very good music with the well-known Cliona Hagan making for a great night’s craic. Tickets are priced £25 each and are available from all UFU offices in County Antrim or be calling 028 796 50644.

The County Antrim UFU chairman Randal Hayes invites you all to come along and join him to help make this evening a great success.

All the monies raised from the raffle and auction will go to two very good local charities - Northern Ireland Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The West Antrim Group has just completed organising its winter programme.

Chairman Harry Millar stated that the programme should appeal to a good cross section of the members and is encouraging all members to attend the events.

In October the group will visit Wilson’s of Rathkenny, Ballymena, then in November there will be the annual Bank of Ireland breakfast in ‘Toast’ Cullybackey. Farming Life’s Richard Halleron will address the event.

December sees a group visit to Victor Turtle’s robotic dairy farm, Ahoghill, where A.E.S. Ballylumford, will tell us about three aspects of electricity - safety, renewable and efficiency.

In January the group will travel to the Kingspan to watch Ulster Rugby, while in February local MEPs will be in the Ross Park Hotel to debate Brexit.

The group’s annual day trip will be held in March which is this year to the Fivemiletown area with visits to Charles Crawford’s beef farm and Will Beacom’s dairy farm.