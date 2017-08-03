2017 Tag Rugby kicks off

The heats of the YFCU’s annual tag rugby tournament, which is sponsored by Danske Bank, took place at Portadown Rugby Club for counties Down, Fermanagh, Armagh and Tyrone and at Ballymoney Rugby Club for Co Londonderry and Co Antrim.

The teams through to the final from the Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Armagh and Co Tyrone heat are:

Junior: Annaclone & Magherally YFC and Seskinore YFC (Team 1).

Senior: Clanabogan YFC; Spa YFC (Team 1); Spa YFC (Team 2) and Derg Valley YFC

The fair play award winners in this heat were:

Junior: Derg Valley YFC and Spa YFC.

Senior: Seskinore YFC and Clogher YFC.

The teams who made it through to the final from the Co Londonderry and Co Antrim heat are:

Junior: Moycraig YFC (Team 2); Gleno Valley YFC; Kilraughts YFC; Ahoghill YFC; Randalstown YFC and Finvoy YFC.

Senior: Kells & Connor YFC; Glarryford YFC; Moycraig YFC and Crumlin YFC

The fair play award winners in this heat were:

Juniors: Randalstown YFC and Glarryford YFC.

Seniors: Dungiven YFC and Moneymore YFC.

The final of the YFCU Tag Rugby competition will be held on Wednesday, August 9, at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

The YFCU would like to extend thanks to the referees from the Portadown heats, Matthew Wickham and Lynsey Davison and to the referees from the Ballymoney heats, Jonny Hannah, Gareth Rankin, Callum McDonald, David Holmes and Neill Mullholland.

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness, from sponsor Danske Bank commented: “Danske Bank’s long association with the YFCU is about preparing young people for their future careers in agriculture and associated industries but it’s also about getting involved socially, communicating at all levels and also learning that a bit of fun is also very important. We are delighted to sponsor the Tag Rugby event again this year and look forward to meeting the winners in Ballymoney.”