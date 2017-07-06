Ahoghill Young Farmers’ kick off summer success in new kits

Ahoghill YFC started the summer sporting season off with a full set of brand new football kits.

The club are grateful to R Rainey and Sons for sponsoring the kits again and hope they continue to support the club in the years to come.

Brian and Alec Rainey presenting the new kits to Ahoghill YFC leader Michael Patterson and club secretary Rachel Gillespie

It has been great to be able to show off these new kits with success at the sports nights.

Attending the first sports night of the year hosted by Randalstown YFC, the Ahoghill YFC girls team won and at Holestone YFC sports night the boys won.

The club hope they can continue with this success and show off their lovely new kits.

The new theme for the YFCU for the next year was given out at the AGM as ‘Member Success’ and Ahoghill have been following this.

Lucy Hurrell who represented Co Antrim at the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival

In March at the Co Antrim AGM, the club’s public relations officer Kathryn Speers was awarded third in the county and this was a great success.

The club’s treasurer Jonathan Bristow also had recent success as he was placed third in the Ulster Young Farmer competition in the grass section.

At the recent Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats in the Ballymena Market Ahoghill YFC saw success as the following members got placed and are through to the finals:

Beef

The boys football team from Ahoghill YFC who won at Holestone YFC's sports night

18-21:

1st - Rachel Gillespie

2nd - Michelle Petticrew

21-25:

Lucy Hurrell from Ahoghill YFC taking part in the fancy dress parade at the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival

3rd - Nicole Connor

4th - Michael Patterson

Sheep

21-25:

2nd - Jonathan Bristow

4th - Nicole Connor

Ahoghill YFC members Michelle Petticrew, Rachel Gillespie, Lauren Greer, Nicole Connor and Hannah McLarnin who ran the relay in the Belfast Marathon for CRS Portglenone

Well done to these members who got through and the club wishes them all the best at the upcoming finals.

At the beginning of the year Ahoghill YFC decided on their new charity that they would raise money for over the next incoming year, would be CRS Portglenone.

This is a community rescue service team in Portglenone that works along the river saving lives.

Ahoghill YFC believe this is a worthwhile charity and is also so close to home.

To help raise money, five of Ahoghill YFC’s girls took part in a relay team in the Belfast Marathon in May.

Well done to the girls for all their hard work and training they put in for such a great cause.

In May one of Ahoghill YFC’s members Lucy Hurrell represented Co Antrim in the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival in Co Meath.

This was a great honour for Lucy and such a great experience for her.

The festival took place over three busy days and Lucy took part in many team building exercises such as baking bread, dances and many fashion shows.

On the final day Lucy took part in a carnival fancy dress parade and the theme was ‘Down through the years’ and Lucy was given the year 2012 and so dressed up as an Olympic torch carrier.

At the final evening dinner, Co Wexford was crowned the winning queen but Lucy did the club and the county very proud.

At the recent Ballymena Show Ahoghill YFC were delighted that club member Hannah McLarnin was chosen to be the show queen and this was another great success for the club.

Ahoghill YFC are looking forward to their annual barbecue which is being held on Saturday, August 12th on the Hiltonstown Road with and music by Madasafish.

As the summer activities continue Ahoghill YFC hope to keep having lots of member success.