All change for Co Antrim YFC

Co Antrim YFC held their annual general meeting and results of the club efficiency competition on Wednesday, March 8th at Ballymena Rugby Club.

County chairman Michael Rodgers welcomed everyone to the meeting and began the evening with the results of the county club efficiency competition which is kindly sponsored by United Feeds.

Co Antrim club secretaries who took part in the Co Antrim efficiency competition

All clubs were commended on their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

The results were as follows:

Most efficient club leader: 1st Robert Shannon, Kilraughts YFC, 2nd Ross Lorimer, Lisnamurrican YFC, 3rd Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC

Most efficient secretary: 1st Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC, 2nd Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC, 3rd Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

Co Antrim club treasurers who took part in the Co Antrim efficiency competition

Most efficient treasurer: 1st Mark McConnell, Straid YFC, 2nd Jonathan McMaster Lisnamurrican YFC, 3rd Jack Johnston, Randalstown YFC

Most efficient PRO: 1st Elizabeth Adair, Randalstown YFC, 2nd Cathy Reid, Glarryford YFC, 3rd Kathryn Speers, Ahoghill YFC

Senior member of the year: Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, 2nd Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC, 3rd Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC.

Junior member of the year: 1st James Fullerton, Kells and Connor YFC, 2nd Gareth Baird, Straid YFC, 3rd James Currie, Kilraughts YFC and Robin McConnell, Holestone YFC

Randalstown YFC whio won the most efficient club award at the Co Antrim YFC held their annual general meeting and results of the club efficiency competition

Finally the much sought after most efficient club of the year: 1st Randalstown YFC, 2nd Lylehill YFC, Straid YFC

As always Co Antrim are indebted and truly thankful to United Feeds for their continued sponsorship of the efficiency competition and a special thank you to Andrew Morrison for attending the results evening.

Stephanie McCollam began the AGM with a very detailed secretary’s report highlighting the success of the county in the previous year and William Beattie followed with an informative treasurer’s report.

Chairman Michael Rodgers thanked everyone on committee for all their support and hard work throughout the previous year, making it one of the best for the county so far.

Senior member of the year at Co Antrim YFC held their annual general meeting and results of the club efficiency competition

All positions were then declared vacant with the following members being elected onto the office bearing positions.

County chairperson: Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC, vice chairperson: William Beattie, Finvoy YFC, county secretary: Sarah Thompson, Randalstown YFC, assistant secretary: Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC, treasurer: Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC, assistant treasurer: Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC, PRO: Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC.