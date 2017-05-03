Andrew celebrates ‘Junior Member of the Year’ title at YFCU conference

Andrew Porter, pictured, from Mountnorris YFC was named the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Junior Member of the Year at the association’s annual general meeting and conference which took place at Armagh City Hotel.

Sponsored by United Feeds, Andrew was one of six finalists for the award.

Andrew has worked as Mountnorris YFC’s club treasurer this year, and has helped to organise some of the club’s events to date.

First, Andrew was able to secure a grant of £5,700 for the club and this grant is helping to lift the club, and to facilitate events such as their tractor run in memory of Andrew and Mark which Andrew was also proactive in organising.

Andrew has set an example to new members this year, attending competitions such as public speaking and floral art, all part of helping to increase Mountnorris YFC’s participation in competitions this year.

Andrew has also a role in the county; holding assistant treasurer and attending county events such as the ‘Apple Challenge’ within County Armagh, and attending the county dinner.

Courtesy of United Feeds, Andrew received the William Wilson Cup and £100 worth of vouchers from a shop of his choice.