Annaclone and Magherally YFC continue busy schedule

Annaclone and Magherally YFC, located in Banbridge, has continued with their busy schedule of events, with members attending club meetings and taking part in numerous competitions.

Nine members of the club competed in the Co Down heat of the public speaking competition on Tuesday 28th October at Saintfield High School. Zara Ginniff, Connor Woods and Andrew Sleator all progressed to the Northern Ireland finals, where Connor was placed a fantastic third place overall.

Junior girls taking part in the Ulster Young Farmer competition

The final club meeting of October was entitled a ‘mystery night’. As it was Halloween, pumpkin carving was the activity for the night, and all the members enjoyed it thoroughly.

Three teams from the club competed in the annual group debating competition on 9th November. All three teams did exceptionally well, with the team of Rachel Nelson, Timothy Savage and Andrew Sleator advancing to the Northern Ireland finals, where they were placed fourth.

Members attended the annual county dinner and prizegiving on Saturday 12th November. This is a prominent event in the YFC calendar, and again, as in previous years, it highlighted the success of Annaclone and Magherally YFC within Co Down, with numerous club members picking up prizes.

The home management and Ulster Young Farmer competitions were held at the club hall on Thursday 24th November. This involved members completing a series of tasks, such as making a bird feeder from recycled materials and completing a series of agricultural themed questions.

Ross McKee bandaging an arm for one of the home management task

Lisburn Bowling was next on the agenda, on Wednesday 16th November. Members showed off their skills, and had a thoroughly enjoyable night.

Two of the club members, Ryan Rodgers and James Boyd are taking part in the YFCU’s Got Talent, with compere Pete Snodden of Cool FM, on Saturday 7th January 2017. Tickets for this event are available through YFCU Headquarters on 028 9037 0713.

l For more photographs from Annaclone and Magherally YFC click on www.farminglife.com.

Brothers Adam and Andrew Cairns, completing one of the tasks for the home management competition

Stuart Hanna, Noel Savage and James Thompson completing the agricultural themed questions of the Ulster Young Farmer paper