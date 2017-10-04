Annaclone and Magherally YFC kick start the new club year

Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club, located in Banbridge, Co Down, kick started their new club programme with the traditional new members’ night.

Over ten new members attended, along with existing members, and had a great night of fun and games, while getting to know each other.

The large crowd at the new members night helld by Annaclone and Magherally YFC

The club members then went on their first outing of the year to Dundonald Ice Bowl.

Over 50 members of the club travelled down on a bus to the International Ice Bowl, where members either did ice skating or bowling and had a great night.

Within the next month, the club looks forward to a visit from Farm TV, a visit to a golf driving range and to an Ulster Rugby match, as well as participating in public speaking and swimming gala competitions.

The club year has just started, so there is still plenty of time for new members to join.

The fantastic turnout at Dundonald International Ice Bowl

The Young Farmers’ Club offers a range of fun and beneficial activities and is the biggest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland.

If you are interested in joining the club or want more information, please see the club Facebook page, Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ or contact club leader, Noel Savage, 07765 069 678.

Enjoying the food at the new members’ night held by Annaclone and Magherally YFC

‘All tied up’ at the new members’ night

Carla Smyth enjoying the games at the new members’ night

Helping each other along the ice

New member William Heslip on the ice

Ryan Rodgers looking graceful on the ice