Awards galore at Ards YFC

Newtownards YFC have had a jam packed spring and some members are even considering a career change after huge successes in the club’s acting performances.

At the arts festival gala ‘Tim Peake’s Alternative Adventure’ won the award for most imaginative theme.

The Newtownards YFC cast of The Strawberry

Newtownards YFC would also like to congratulate all members that helped to create the winning video for the mental health campaign video titled ‘Don’t close the door talk more’.

This video is very hard hitting and helps to raise awareness on mental health issues and the importance of talking to others.

On Friday, May 5th the cast consisting of Andrew Patton, Sara Townley, Emily Moore, Matthew Patton, Ewan Dalzell, Sarah Robinson, William Girvan, Jade Herron, Joy Dalzell and Jane Patton had major triumphs at the drama dinner awards at the Tullyglass House Hotel.

The one act play entitled ‘The Strawberry’ topped the night by winning best play.

Andrew Patton, Sara Townley, Joy Dalzell and Emily Moore with their acting awards

Andrew Patton won best actor as well as Emily Moore who won best actress. Sarah Townley and Joy Dalzell also collected acting merits.

The hard work and valuable guidance of both Karen Patton and Lynda Girvan paid off as they also collected the award for best producers.

Members of Newtownards YFC travelled to the Armagh City Hotel for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster AGM and conference.

Not only did members have an enjoyable weekend but Newtownards YFC won the Ballyvester cup for most marks in senior competitions.

The Newtownards YFC prizewinning cast

Meanwhile, Andrew and Jane Patton also gained their proficiency badges.

An entertaining evening was had at the annual parents’ night.

Newtownards YFC would like to thank all those who attended the evening and for their continued support.

A special word of thanks is given to the guest speaker YFCU president James Speers and to the Mayoress of Ards and North Down for also attending.

A cheque for £300 was presented to the mayoress for the mayor’s charities which include the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, Integrated Education Fund and the Samaritans.

The night consisted of congratulating members on their successes throughout the year, comical sketches and gossip and even a surprise visit from the “next best boyband”.

Newtownards YFC would also like to congratulate Alex Lyttle and David Cochrane on completing the Mourne Wall Walk for the chairman’s challenge in aid of Air Ambulance and Co Down YFC.

Finally Newtownards YFC would like to thank everyone who attended the club’s foam party and supported the bag pack at Tescos.

Newtownards YFC are looking forward to another exciting schedule this summer.

If you would like to get involved in Young Farmers or know of someone who would please contact Newtownards YFC leader Joy Dalzell on 07788373025 and keep up to date with current happenings on the club’s Facebook page.