Ballywalter YFC victorious in YFCU fencing competition

The YFCU’s annual fencing competition took place recently at the 2017 Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships with Ballywalter YFC winning the advanced section and Dungiven YFC coming first in the novice section.

The competition was run in association with long term sponsor A H Ward and Boyd Limited who represent Betafence in Northern Ireland. There was a good turnout of teams and the competition judges, including Crosby Cleland from Crosby Cleland Fencing, gave their time and expertise to judge the finished fences.

Members of the YFCU taking part in the fencing competition final at Northern Ireland Ploughing

YFCU president James Speers presented the prizes and thanked long term sponsors A H Ward and Boyd Limited for their continued support of the competition.

He also thanked Crosby Cleland, Alan Angus and James Gilpin for giving up their time and expertise to judge this extremely hard competition with such high standards.

Finally, thanks must be given to all at the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association for their assistance.