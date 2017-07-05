The Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Wednesday, June 14th at Ballymena Mart.
The judges were Rodney Arbuckle, Ian Goudy, David Millar, Joe Bamford, Sandra Hunter, Tommy Lowry, Stephen McCollam, Alastair Buckley and William King.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Ballymena Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Sarah McCoy who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.
The results are as follows:
Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats results
Beef results
12-14
1st Katie Finlay, Glarryford YFC
2nd Craig Robson, Holestone YFC
3rd Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC
4th Ryan Erskine, Gleno Valley YFC
14-16
1st Zara Sterling, Holestone YFC
2nd Adam McConnell, Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd Alexander McConnell, Holestone YFC
Joint 4th James Currie, Kilraughts YFC and Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
16-18
1st Gareth Baird, Straid YFC
2nd Leah Steele, Crumlin YFC
3rd Clara McConnell, Holestone YFC
4th Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
18-21
1st Rachel Gillespie, Ahoghill YFC
2nd Michelle Petticrew, Ahoghill YFC
3rd Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC
4th Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC
21-25
1st Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Mark McAuley, Glarryford YFC
3rd Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC
4th Michael Patterson, Ahoghill YFC
25-30
1st Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
2nd Cathy Knowles, Glarryford YFC
3rd Eamon McGarry, Crumlin YFC
4th Robert Weatherup, Gleno Valley YFC
Sheep results
12-14
1st Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC
2nd Harry Wilson, Lylehill YFC
3rd Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC
4th Adam Knox, Kilraughts YFC
14-16
1st Rachael Livingston, Randalstown YFC
2nd Jessica McConnell, Holestone YFC
3rd Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Gareth Arbuckle, Lylehill YFC
16-18
1st Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC
2nd Emma Warwick, Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Julie Duncan, Lylehill YFC
18-21
1st Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC
2nd Colin Henry, Kilraughts YFC
3rd Erinn Ramsay, Kilraughts YFC
4th Adrianna Coulter, Straid YFC
21-25
1st Chris Reid, Crumlin YFC
2nd Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC
3rd Andrew Gillespie, Randalstown YFC
4th Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC
25-30
1st Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
2nd David Hodges, Moycraig YFC
3rd Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC
4th Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC