The Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Wednesday, June 14th at Ballymena Mart.

The judges were Rodney Arbuckle, Ian Goudy, David Millar, Joe Bamford, Sandra Hunter, Tommy Lowry, Stephen McCollam, Alastair Buckley and William King.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Ballymena Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Sarah McCoy who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.

The results are as follows:

Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats results

Beef results

12-14

1st Katie Finlay, Glarryford YFC

2nd Craig Robson, Holestone YFC

3rd Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC

4th Ryan Erskine, Gleno Valley YFC

14-16

1st Zara Sterling, Holestone YFC

2nd Adam McConnell, Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd Alexander McConnell, Holestone YFC

Joint 4th James Currie, Kilraughts YFC and Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

16-18

1st Gareth Baird, Straid YFC

2nd Leah Steele, Crumlin YFC

3rd Clara McConnell, Holestone YFC

4th Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

18-21

1st Rachel Gillespie, Ahoghill YFC

2nd Michelle Petticrew, Ahoghill YFC

3rd Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC

4th Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC

21-25

1st Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Mark McAuley, Glarryford YFC

3rd Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC

4th Michael Patterson, Ahoghill YFC

25-30

1st Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC

2nd Cathy Knowles, Glarryford YFC

3rd Eamon McGarry, Crumlin YFC

4th Robert Weatherup, Gleno Valley YFC

Sheep results

12-14

1st Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC

2nd Harry Wilson, Lylehill YFC

3rd Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC

4th Adam Knox, Kilraughts YFC

14-16

1st Rachael Livingston, Randalstown YFC

2nd Jessica McConnell, Holestone YFC

3rd Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Gareth Arbuckle, Lylehill YFC

16-18

1st Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC

2nd Emma Warwick, Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Julie Duncan, Lylehill YFC

18-21

1st Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC

2nd Colin Henry, Kilraughts YFC

3rd Erinn Ramsay, Kilraughts YFC

4th Adrianna Coulter, Straid YFC

21-25

1st Chris Reid, Crumlin YFC

2nd Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC

3rd Andrew Gillespie, Randalstown YFC

4th Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC

25-30

1st Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC

2nd David Hodges, Moycraig YFC

3rd Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC

4th Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC