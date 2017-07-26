‘Build-It’ competition final

The final of the 2017 Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Build It competition, supported by Tesco, took place at Limavady Show on Saturday, July 15.

For the final, teams were challenged to build a dog kennel.

Third place in the Build It Competition were Lisbellaw YFC. Pictured (left to right) are Judge Andrew Semple, Rebecca Ryan, Jill Balfour, Finnish exchangee Johanna, Gareth Mayers and judge John Templeton

City of Derry YFC were awarded first place in the competition and their team was made up of Gordon Crockett, Lynne Montgomery, Cameron Nutt and Joel Eakin.

Second place was awarded to Derg Valley YFC with the team made up of Gareth Hamilton, Hannah Hawkes, Josh Hamilton and Calvin Nethery.

Lisbellaw YFC were awarded third place with the team made up of Rebecca Ryan, Jill Balfour, Finnish exchangee Johanna and Gareth Mayers.

Joiner Andrew Semple and dog trainer John Templeton were the judges of the final, and YFCU would like to thank them for their time.

Second place in the Build It Competition were Derg Valley YFC. Pictured (left to right) are judge John Templeton, Josh Hamilton, Hannah Hawkes, Gareth Hamilton, Calvin Nethery and judge Andrew Semple

The finalists were judged on the structural strength of the dog kennel; their craftsmanship/team work; the ability of the kennel to fit the purpose and the ability to use all the materials provided.

Finally the kennels were judged on their uniqueness and imaginative design.

Caoimhe Mannion, Tesco NI marketing manager, said, “Big congratulations to City of Derry YFC on winning this year’s Build It competition.

“Tesco NI is delighted that once again we’ve been able to provide venues for the Build It heats at four of our stores in June – with lots of fun on the night.

“This is one of four initiatives we partner Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster on, and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership on floral art, Field to Fork Schools programme and soil assessment as well as Build It.”

The association wish to thank Tesco for the kind use of their store car parks which hosted the county heats and for their support of the overall competition.