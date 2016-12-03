Busy beginning to Glarryford Young Farmers’ winter program

Glarryford YFC members have had an extremely busy, successful and enjoyable start to their 2016/17 winter programme.

Firstly, the club held their first club meeting which was in the form of a games night conducted by Ally’s Sports. This was a night full of fun with an outstanding 17 new members attending.

Club office bearers with guest speaker Mr David Oliver

Then, the club’s four ‘Nemos’ headed to Ballymena to take part in the YFCU swimming competition on October 8. Congratulations goes to Josh Irwin for gaining first place in the under 18 boys section.

Next up was the floral art competition where members put their creative skills to the test, Suzanne Reid was placed second in the 14-16 age group whilst Cathy Reid was placed second in the 18-21 age group.

Glarryford YFC held a Chinese night on September 28 in the Go Sun Restaurant in Ballymena. Many thanks must go to the parents and friends of the club who came to support this event.

Many members then prepared speeches for the YFCU public speaking competition. Amy Gregg came second in the 12-14 age group and Cathy Reid was placed first in both the 18-21 prepared and impromptu section. Congratulations to everyone who took part.

Jimmy King and Andrew Park enjoying the Chinese night

On October 21 Glarryford YFC members put their glad rags on and headed to the Co Antrim dinner dance. Everyone enjoyed their evening and well done to those who received prizes.

The home management competition was next on the cards. Members had to bandage a broken wrist, create a comic strip and make a bird feeder out of a recyclable material.

On November 2, both a senior and a junior Glarryford YFC team entered the Co Antrim quiz with the senior team gaining third place.

Amy Gregg and Cathy Reid both attended the NI finals of the public speaking competition on November 3. Both were placed second in the prepared section within their age groups. Many thanks must go to the coaches for putting them all through their paces in preparation for the competition.

Club members at club dinner dance

The following morning 15 of the club’s over 18 members jetted off to Scotland on the return leg of the Scottish exchange. Members had a fantastic weekend touring round Scotland and learning how the Scottish farm. It was a brilliant weekend from start to finish and members are already planning a reunion. Thanks go to Brechin YFC for putting members up for the weekend.

November 7 saw five Glarryford YFC teams enter the group debating competition. The 12-14 team consisting of Ben King, Ben Millar and Emma Cruickshank came second and the 18-21 team consisting of Cathy Reid, Amy King and Ruth McCloy came first. Congratulations to everyone who took part, especially those trying it for the first time.

November 11 was Glarryford YFC’s club dinner. A great evening was had by all who attended and thanks go to Mr David Oliver, the guest speaker, for agreeing to come and give a few words on the YFCU.

The club will be hosting a Christmas themed tractor run on December 17.

Amy Gregg and Cathy Reid at public speaking finals

It has a £15 entry fee which includes a barbecue and it will be leaving at 10am from Killymurris Church car park. For further information contact any club member or club secretary Jessica Reid.