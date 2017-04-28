Busy few months for Holestone YFC

It’s been a busy few months for Holestone Young Farmers’ Club packed with club meetings, outings and competitions.
March saw the club host a ‘Network for youth-Have Your Say’ event which provided a great opportunity for local young farmers to get their voices heard within the community.
The club also achieved success at county level with Robyn McConnell awarded third place in junior member of the year and Laura Patterson awarded both second place in senior member of the year and first place in most efficient secretary.
Club members were also placed in the county dairy stock judging heats held at Patterson’s farm with Robyn Marshall gaining first place and Jack Patterson gaining second place in their respective age groups.
Tuesday, April 11th saw Holestone YFC’s busy winter programme brought to a close with their annual parents’ and friends’ evening.
The night included a sketch ‘the biggest loser-Holestone style’ performed by junior members, a performance from ‘Lylestone’s’ choir, the club scandal and a preview performance of Holestone’s one act play ‘The church meeting.’
The club were delighted to welcome one of their vice presidents and former RUAS president, Billy Robson OBE as guest speaker for the evening.
A very enjoyable evening was had by all and the club would like to thank all parents and friends for their support on the evening and also throughout the year.
Congratulations must go to all prize winners:
Junior Member of the Year: Robyn McConnell
Senior Member of the Year: Laura Patterson
Award for drama
Winner: Laura Patterson and James Robson
Home Management:
Winner: Ashley McConnell
Runner up:Laura Patterson
Floral art:
Winner: Victoria Minford
Runner up: Zara Stirling and Laura Robson
Public speaking:
Winner: Laura Robson
Runner up: James Robson
Group debating:
Winner: Julieanne Moore, Louise Moore and Zara Jones
Runner up: Victoria Minford, Gemma Jardine and Laura Patterson
Stockjudging
Dairy
Junior – Winner: Jack Patterson
Runner up: Matthew Christie
Senior - Winner: Daniel Marshall
Runner up: James Robson
Sheep
Junior – Winner: Victoria Minford
Runner up: Laura Patterson
Senior - Winner: James Robson
Runner up: Daniel McAuley
Beef
Junior - Winner: Jessica McConnell
Runner up: Christina McConnell
Senior- Winner: James Robson
Runner up: Daniel McAuley
Endeavour Award
Winner: Stephen Hamilton
Runner up: Clara McConnell
Most Points: Laura Patterson
Best new member:
Winner: Zara Jones
Runner up: Craig Robson
Best member under 18:
Winner: Robyn McConnell
Runner up: Laura Robson
Best member over 18:
Winner: Laura Patterson
Runner up: Daniel McAuley
Club members also recently headed to Ballymoney High School to perform their One Act Drama of ‘The Church Meeting’.
After a few busy months of practising, all the hard work paid off and the club put on a fantastic performance.
Congratulations must go to all members who were involved and also to the producers for all their help along the way.
Despite the end of the winter programme, the summer season will be as busy as ever for the club, with sports nights, shows and barbecues.
Upcoming events include the club’s annual sports night on Friday, May 19th and annual barbecue on Saturday, July 1.