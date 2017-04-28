Busy few months for Holestone YFC

It’s been a busy few months for Holestone Young Farmers’ Club packed with club meetings, outings and competitions.

March saw the club host a ‘Network for youth-Have Your Say’ event which provided a great opportunity for local young farmers to get their voices heard within the community.

Robyn McConnell - winner of under 18 member and junior member

The club also achieved success at county level with Robyn McConnell awarded third place in junior member of the year and Laura Patterson awarded both second place in senior member of the year and first place in most efficient secretary.

Club members were also placed in the county dairy stock judging heats held at Patterson’s farm with Robyn Marshall gaining first place and Jack Patterson gaining second place in their respective age groups.

Tuesday, April 11th saw Holestone YFC’s busy winter programme brought to a close with their annual parents’ and friends’ evening.

The night included a sketch ‘the biggest loser-Holestone style’ performed by junior members, a performance from ‘Lylestone’s’ choir, the club scandal and a preview performance of Holestone’s one act play ‘The church meeting.’

Zara Jones with her cups for group debating and best new member

The club were delighted to welcome one of their vice presidents and former RUAS president, Billy Robson OBE as guest speaker for the evening.

A very enjoyable evening was had by all and the club would like to thank all parents and friends for their support on the evening and also throughout the year.

Congratulations must go to all prize winners:

Junior Member of the Year: Robyn McConnell

Ashley McConnell with her cup for home management

Senior Member of the Year: Laura Patterson

Award for drama

Winner: Laura Patterson and James Robson

Home Management:

James Robson with his cups for beef stockjudging and sheep stockjudging

​​Winner: Ashley McConnell​​

Runner up:​Laura Patterson​

Floral art:

Winner: Victoria Minford

​​Runner up: Zara Stirling ​and Laura Robson

Public speaking:

Laura Patterson winner of over 18 member, senior member and member with most points

Winner: Laura Robson

Runner up: James Robson

Group debating:

Winner: Julieanne Moore, Louise Moore and Zara Jones

Runner up: Victoria Minford, Gemma Jardine and Laura Patterson

Stockjudging

Dairy

Junior – Winner: Jack Patterson

Runner up: Matthew Christie

Senior - Winner: Daniel Marshall​​​

Runner up: James Robson​​

Sheep

Junior – Winner: Victoria Minford

Runner up: Laura Patterson​​​

Senior - ​Winner: James Robson​​​

Runner up: Daniel McAuley​​​

Beef

Junior - Winner: Jessica McConnell​​

Runner up: Christina McConnell​​

Senior- ​Winner: James Robson​​​​

Runner up: Daniel McAuley​​​

Endeavour Award

​​Winner: Stephen Hamilton

Runner up: Clara McConnell

Most Points: Laura Patterson

Best new member:

Winner: Zara Jones

Runner up: Craig Robson

Best member under 18:

Winner: Robyn McConnell

Runner up: Laura Robson

Best member over 18:

Winner: Laura Patterson

Runner up: Daniel McAuley

Club members also recently headed to Ballymoney High School to perform their One Act Drama of ‘The Church Meeting’.

After a few busy months of practising, all the hard work paid off and the club put on a fantastic performance.

Congratulations must go to all members who were involved and also to the producers for all their help along the way.

Despite the end of the winter programme, the summer season will be as busy as ever for the club, with sports nights, shows and barbecues.

Upcoming events include the club’s annual sports night on Friday, May 19th and annual barbecue on Saturday, July 1.